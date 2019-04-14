Home

Wayne A. Frye Obituary
Wayne A. Frye, 92, of Trafford, died Thursday, March 14, 2019, at home. He was preceded in death by his son, Ronald (Frenchy), and his brother, Glenn. He is survived by his grandson, Robert, his granddaughter, Erin, and his daughter-in-law, Adelia. Wayne retired from Westinghouse Air Brake and was a veteran of the Army Air Force.
In keeping with his wishes, there was no visitation or services. Family and friends held a celebration of life dinner.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 14, 2019
