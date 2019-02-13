|
Wayne A. Landis, 56, of Hunker, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at his home. He was born March 22, 1962, a son of the late George and Dolores Landis Rhome. He was employed by Multi Metals in Delmont. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant brother, George Jr.; and a brother-in-law, Dan Keller. He is survived by his sisters, Robin Keller, of Acme, and Jamie Keener (Kurt), of Yukon; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
Wayne's service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday in St. Clair Cemetery Chapel with Pastor William Yoder officiating. There will be no viewing. Arrangements are in the care of the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 13, 2019