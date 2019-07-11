Home

Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
(724) 744-2721
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery - Denmark Manor
1932 - 2019
Wayne C. Peters Sr. Obituary
Wayne C. Peters Sr., 86, of Penn Township, died Sunday, July 7, 2019. He was born Aug. 25, 1932, in Jeannette, to the late Robert and Jane (Davis) Peters. Wayne was a veteran of the Army and a member of Denmark Manor United Church of Christ. He is survived by two children; a brother, James P. (Nancy) Peters, of Jeannette; two sisters, Hazel (Frank) Hughes and Libby (late Milton) Green; sister-in-law, Becky Peters; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, R. Glenn Peters and John D. "J.P." Peters.
Friends will be received for a memorial visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, in Woodlawn Cemetery - Denmark Manor.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Denmark Manor United Church of Christ, 2003 Denmark Manor Road, Export, PA 15632. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 11, 2019
