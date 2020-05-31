Wayne David Davis, of Holley, N.Y., passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the age of 72. He was predeceased by his parents, David J. Davis and Ileene M. Davis; and brother, Robert P. Davis. He is survived by his brother, Gary W. Davis; sister-in-law, Patricia A. Davis; and nephews, Keith, Jeffery and David. Contributions may be made to your local American Legion. Services are private. Arrangements: Newcomerrochester.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 31, 2020.