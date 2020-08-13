Wayne Donald Layman, 76, resident of Youngwood, peacefully ascended into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. He died at Excela Westmoreland Hospital with his devoted wife by his side. Per Wayne's wishes, we will celebrate his beautiful life at New Beginnings Evangelical Church with the Rev. David Hixson and presiding Pastor Robert Rosenbaum. A full obituary with forthcoming service details will be announced. All arrangements are entrusted to ASHLEY D.X. NYE CREMATION CARE & FUNERAL HOME INC., 408 Depot St., Youngwood. To make an online condolence, please visit www.nyefuneralhome.com
