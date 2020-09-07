Wayne Donald "WD" Layman, 76, of Youngwood, formerly of Mendon, went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2020. He passed away at Westmoreland Regional Hospital, with his devoted wife at his side, after a lengthy illness. He was born March 1, 1944, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Clement P. Layman and Anna D. Crouse Layman. Wayne was self-employed most of his life as a tractor-trailer owner-operator, and also worked at U.S. Steel, Christy Park, during Vietnam. Later, he helped with his wife's family business, Ridgeview Residential Care in Youngwood. Wayne was known for his outgoing personality; he would strike up a conversation with someone anywhere he went. He will be remembered for his smile, kindness, and willingness to help others. His kindness was not limited to people, as he also had a great love for animals. In his younger days, he had made pets of groundhogs, skunks, crows, and snakes. In the last few years of his failing health, he enjoyed the company and comfort of his cats, Jasper and Brudder, on his lap. Wayne also enjoyed many trips with the family over the years to Ocean City, N.J., and Deep Creek, Md. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph, James, and George Layman; an infant sister; and his father-in-law, Thomas Prentice Sr., whom he greatly missed. He will be deeply missed by his surviving wife, Rhonda L. Prentice Layman, whom he married on Feb. 26, 1993. They renewed their vows at home Sept. 11, 2018, during his illness, with the Rev. David Hixson presiding. He is also survived by his daughters, Tammy (Rory) Feicht, of California, Md., and Paula Brown, of Mt. Pleasant; his sons, David and Richard Layman; his grandchildren, Bradley Fowkes, Justin Little, and Jack Brown; brother- and sisters- in-law, Thomas and Marlene Prentice, of Monongahela, Ken and Rachelle Day, of Belle Vernon, and Cathy Layman, of Greensburg. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as his buddies, Butch Poche and Benji Kramer. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of his life and salvation at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 485 Wesley Chapel Road, Scottdale, PA 15683, with Pastor Thomas Shirer and the Rev. David Hixson presiding. All arrangements are entrusted to ASHLEY D. X. NYE CREMATION CARE & FUNERAL HOME INC., 408 Depot St., Youngwood. His wife would like to extend a special thanks to friends and caregivers Karen, Sharon, Ethel, and Liz for their prayers and support. In lieu of flowers, donations in Wayne's memory may be sent to New Beginnings Evangelical Church, 1 S. Sixth St., Youngwood, PA 15697. But our citizenship is in heaven. And we eagerly await a Savior from there, the Lord Jesus Christ. Philippians 3:20. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.nyefuneralhome.com
.