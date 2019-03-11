Wayne Eugene Jones Sr., 92, of Salem Township, passed away peacefully into our Lord's arms Saturday, March 9, 2019. He served in the Coast Guard as a steward's mate, first class on the USS Gulf Port during World War II. He married Agnes Tomashosky on May 10, 1952. They had two children, Wayne Jr. (Elizabeth), of Export, and Carol Ann (John) Durco, of Greensburg. He was extremely proud and blessed with two granddaughters, Lauren Jones and her friend, Rob Titterington, and Alissa May (Robert) Carbaugh, all of Greensburg. Our father was a very humble and modest man, never one to boast or brag. Those who knew him know his accomplishments that filled his lifetime. He was a kind and generous man to everyone that he met. He now, we're sure, happily joins his wife after waiting since her passing on Aug. 14, 1998. Although our hearts are aching with sorrow, we will remember our father as the kindest soul and much deserving of the peace and joy that can be found only in heaven. We will "Be careful," Dad!

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Sylvester Roman Catholic Church in Slickville. Interment with military honors will follow at Calvary Hill Cemetery in Crabtree. Arrangements are by BASH-NIED FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont (724-468-8381).

Memorial contributions may be made to Wildlife Works Inc., P.O. Box 113, Youngwood, PA 15697. www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.





