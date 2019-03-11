Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-8381
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Sylvester Roman Catholic Church
Slickville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne E. Jones Sr.


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wayne E. Jones Sr. Obituary
Wayne Eugene Jones Sr., 92, of Salem Township, passed away peacefully into our Lord's arms Saturday, March 9, 2019. He served in the Coast Guard as a steward's mate, first class on the USS Gulf Port during World War II. He married Agnes Tomashosky on May 10, 1952. They had two children, Wayne Jr. (Elizabeth), of Export, and Carol Ann (John) Durco, of Greensburg. He was extremely proud and blessed with two granddaughters, Lauren Jones and her friend, Rob Titterington, and Alissa May (Robert) Carbaugh, all of Greensburg. Our father was a very humble and modest man, never one to boast or brag. Those who knew him know his accomplishments that filled his lifetime. He was a kind and generous man to everyone that he met. He now, we're sure, happily joins his wife after waiting since her passing on Aug. 14, 1998. Although our hearts are aching with sorrow, we will remember our father as the kindest soul and much deserving of the peace and joy that can be found only in heaven. We will "Be careful," Dad!
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Sylvester Roman Catholic Church in Slickville. Interment with military honors will follow at Calvary Hill Cemetery in Crabtree. Arrangements are by BASH-NIED FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont (724-468-8381).
Memorial contributions may be made to Wildlife Works Inc., P.O. Box 113, Youngwood, PA 15697. www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now