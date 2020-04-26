|
|
Wayne L. Petrosky passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at his home in Newport News, Va., at the age of 62. Wayne was born March 6, 1958, in Jeannette, to the late William S. and Jean Petrosky. He was a 1976 graduate of Jeannette High School. Wayne is and will be greatly missed by his family; his wife, Diane L. (Serfozo) Petrosky; his sons, Daniel Petrosky (Rebecca) and Stephen Petrosky; his daughter, Krystle Andrade (Handerson); as well as his seven grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to assist Wayne's family with his medical treatments can be made to www.tmcfunding.com. Online condolences may be shared with the family a twww.altmeyerfh.com. Arrangements are under the care of ALTMEYER FUNERAL HOME-DENBIGH CHAPEL.