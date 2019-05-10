Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Sprung
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne O. Sprung


1947 - 04 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wayne O. Sprung Obituary
Wayne O. Sprung, 72, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. Mr. Sprung was born April 25, 1947, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Murhl and Beulah Huffman Sprung. He was a graduate of the former Hurst High School. Wayne had been employed as an auto parts salesman for the former Kelly Auto Parts of Belle Vernon until his retirement. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family and his close friends. Wayne is survived by his loving family: his son, Robert M. Sprung, of Mt. Pleasant; his brother, Terry Sprung, of Delaware; his sister, Yevonne Prah, of Mt. Pleasant; and by his niece, Christine Prah Geckle. In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his niece, Pepita Prah Westerman.
Honoring Wayne's wishes, there will be no hours of public visitation. Private Inurnment and graveside service will be in Fairview Cemetery, Kecksburg.
To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
Download Now