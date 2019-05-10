Wayne O. Sprung, 72, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. Mr. Sprung was born April 25, 1947, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Murhl and Beulah Huffman Sprung. He was a graduate of the former Hurst High School. Wayne had been employed as an auto parts salesman for the former Kelly Auto Parts of Belle Vernon until his retirement. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family and his close friends. Wayne is survived by his loving family: his son, Robert M. Sprung, of Mt. Pleasant; his brother, Terry Sprung, of Delaware; his sister, Yevonne Prah, of Mt. Pleasant; and by his niece, Christine Prah Geckle. In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his niece, Pepita Prah Westerman.

Honoring Wayne's wishes, there will be no hours of public visitation. Private Inurnment and graveside service will be in Fairview Cemetery, Kecksburg.

