Wayne R. Overand, 93, of Smithton, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at home. He was born Sept. 20, 1926, in Rostraver Township, a son of the late Edgar and Martha (Moody) Overand. Wayne grew up in Fellsburg and graduated from Rostraver High School. He was a former employee of U.S. Steel Donora Works and retired from Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel in Monessen; and was a World War II Army veteran. Mr. Overand was a member of West Newton United Presbyterian Church, having served as an elder for many years. He also served on Smithton Borough Council and the Smithton Borough Sewage Authority. He was a member of Blythe Lodge #593 F&AM of West Newton, the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Pittsburgh, and a former member of Smithton American Legion. Surviving are a daughter, Judith Overand, of West Newton; son, James Overand and wife, Amanda, of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Meghan and Kaylae; a great-grandchild, Hailie; stepchildren, Caroline Flower and husband, Harry, of Smithton and their children, William and wife, Vanessa, and Kathryn and husband, Derek, and Keith Franco of Ligonier, and his children, Heather Segura and husband, Juan, of Tampa, Fla., and Justin and his wife, Vicki; several stepgreat-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Margaret Hillman, of Virginia; and Linda Elkin and husband, Bill, of Maryland; many nieces and nephews; and several cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis (Wagner) Overand; his second wife, Marjorie (Fabean) Franco Overand; sisters, Clara Overand, Thelma Higgins, Betty Filbern, and Martha "Honey" Markle; and brothers, Carl and Harold Overand. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm Tuesday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton. Only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at a time, so please limit your visit out of respect for others. Masks must be worn and social distancing be maintained. Services and interment will be private. The family extends a thank you to the PCU staff and Dr. Ian Zack at Excela Frick Hospital, Excela Hospice, and Dr. Frank McGrogan and staff. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com
