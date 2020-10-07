Wellford A. "Will" Mayo, 79, of Brentwood, formerly of Level Green, passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. He was the loving fiance of JoAnna McQuaide; beloved father of Natalie S. (Gary) Kammeraad and Michael A. (Nancy) Mayo; loving grandfather of Joshua A. Kammeraad, Kayla A. and Amanda N. Mayo; son of the late Margaret and Judson Mayo; and brother of Henry "Hank" (Nancy) Mayo and the late Jay Mayo. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and their families. Will served in the Air Force during the Vietnam era. He was a "jack-of-all-trades" who loved to tinker, and his greatest passion was telling stories. Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, PA 15227, where funeral services will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Due to the current public health crisis, masks and social distancing guidelines must be adhered to. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to a charity of one's choice
. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
.