1/1
Wellford A. Mayo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wellford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wellford A. "Will" Mayo, 79, of Brentwood, formerly of Level Green, passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. He was the loving fiance of JoAnna McQuaide; beloved father of Natalie S. (Gary) Kammeraad and Michael A. (Nancy) Mayo; loving grandfather of Joshua A. Kammeraad, Kayla A. and Amanda N. Mayo; son of the late Margaret and Judson Mayo; and brother of Henry "Hank" (Nancy) Mayo and the late Jay Mayo. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and their families. Will served in the Air Force during the Vietnam era. He was a "jack-of-all-trades" who loved to tinker, and his greatest passion was telling stories. Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, PA 15227, where funeral services will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Due to the current public health crisis, masks and social distancing guidelines must be adhered to. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to a charity of one's choice. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Funeral service
07:30 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John F. Slater Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved