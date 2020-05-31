Wendell H. Campbell, 91, of North Huntingdon, died Friday, May 29, 2020. He was born Feb. 24, 1929, in Filbert, a son of the late Clyde M. and Mabel Luellen (Miller) Campbell. Wendell was a graduate of Redstone High School, served in the Army during the Korean War, and retired as a maintenance supervisor for Bell Atlantic after over 37 years' service. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Irwin, where he sang in the chancel choir and was a member of the Methodist Men and the Happy Methodists. He was also a member of Shidle Lodge 601, Free and Accepted Masons, Irwin, and a longtime member of the Men's Prayer Fellowship and the Bell Telephone Pioneers. He also tuned pianos for many years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald C. Campbell and Eugene C. Campbell. He is survived by his wife of over 69 years, Sara E. (Higginbotham) Campbell; his children, Judith Ann (Michael) Hensler, of Manor, Cheryl Lynn (John) McCafferty, of North Huntingdon, and Roger K. (Karen) Campbell, of Woodland, Colo.; his grandchildren, Nathan Hensler, Hilary Hensler (Javier Araya), John McCafferty, and Katie (Tim) Moberg; his great-grandchildren, Keegan, Levi, Everly and Everett; also nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin. A funeral service will be held for the family Tuesday in First United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Bruce Judy officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Union Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Upon arriving, you may be asked to remain in your vehicle for a few minutes until others leave the building. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First United Methodist Church, 310 Oak St., Irwin, PA 15642. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 31, 2020.