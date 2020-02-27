|
Wendell M. Cottom Sr., 87, formerly of Connellsville and Lower Tyrone Township, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. "Malc," "Wendell," "Grandy," "Doodle," "Red" ... what you called him was a pretty good indicator of what era you met him. Wendell Malcolm Cottom Senior was born in an apartment behind a gas station on the Scottdale Dawson Road on July 27, 1932, and that set his life on the path he was to follow. He grew up to run the Cottom's Auto Service and Transportation on the Scottdale Dawson Road and moved his family in to live behind it. On Saturday, he will be buried out of the Tyrone Presbyterian Church on the Scottdale Dawson Road. Along the way, Wendell accumulated a lifetime full of family, friends and activities. His parents, Wendell and Olive (Rittenour) Cottom; his sister and brother-in-law, Awanda (Cottom) and Bill Sidow; and his wife, Audrey (Hardy) Cottom, passed away before he did but were people he loved and cherished. He is survived by three children, their spouses, and his grandchildren: Cris (Cottom) and Tony Ruffolo have Drew, Russell and Nina; Wendell and Susan (Illis) Cottom have Marilyn and Anna; and Karen (Cottom) and Bruce Hogenboom have Leonard and Joshua. In addition, he is the last surviving member of Audrey's family and their spouses. He leaves many, many cousins, nieces and nephews and their offspring, including Tim Sidow, Dick Hardy, Ron Hardy, Betty Beatty, Donna Strickler, Debbie Gallis, Don Hardy, Tom Hardy, Randy Hardy, Neal Hardy, Judy Shearer, Joan McClain, Janice Miller, Bonnie Foley, Becky Broadwater, Bill Hardy, Brad Hardy, Tom Fitzgerald, Paul Fitzgerald and Julie Hammaker. Wendell had a strong and active faith in God that was the absolute hallmark of his life. Over the years, he was an active participant at Tyrone Presbyterian Church, Jacob's Creek United Methodist Church and Apostolic Holiness Church. He had many church friends who were very special and important to his life. One of his favorite things in the world was to sing hymns. He especially loved the "Old Rugged Cross." Over the years, Wendell cheered for the Pirates, even taking a part-time job selling popcorn at Three Rivers Stadium as an excuse to see more games. He graduated from Scottdale High School class of 1950 and ran track. That love of running continued on into his life. When he lived in the Old Meadow Mill, the neighborhood had a tradition of a "Mayoral Race." The men would challenge each other to a footrace around the roads bordering the neighborhood. Wendell was proud to have been "Mayor." He was also proud of his work driving people to the polls to vote in elections. He was a longtime member and treasurer for the International Order of Odd Fellows. He played in the church dartball league. Friends and family will be received from 4 until 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale. Additional viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at Tyrone Presbyterian Church, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. with Pastor Anthony Marciano officiating. Burial will follow at Green Ridge Cemetery. The family invites everyone back to the church for a luncheon following the service. It will be a good time to share stories and reconnect. If you would like to do something in memory of Wendell, feel free to sing a verse of the "Old Rugged Cross" or make a contribution to the .