Wendell Z. Peterson, 91, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 25, 2019, at UPMC East. He was born May 15, 1927, in Mutual, Pa., to the late Ada and Abner Peterson. Wendell spent his early years in Norvelt and graduated from Hurst High School. He served in the Army from 1945-1949. He retired as the owner of Peterson Custom Kitchens after 35 years of service. He was a long-time active member of the Greensburg Alliance Church, served as president of the Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen's Clubs and for many years was a volunteer with Tri-City Meals on Wheels. He enjoyed gardening and watching Pittsburgh sports teams, particularly the Pirates and Pitt Panthers. In addition to his parents, Wendell was preceded in death by his sister, Geraldine Palmer. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Doris Johnson Peterson; daughter, Colleen Peterson, of Greensburg; son, Bryan Peterson, his wife, Suzan, and grandsons, Nathan (fiance Taylor), Andrew, Jordan, Vitaly and Leo, all of Rockville, Md. He is also survived by his sister, Shirley Bowman and husband, Don; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the Kepple-Graft Funeral Home. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at Greensburg Alliance Church, 4428 PA-136, Greensburg, PA 15601. Everyone is to go directly to the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tri-City Meals on Wheels, 716 Foster St., Greensburg, PA 15601, or Greensburg Alliance Church. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.









Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary