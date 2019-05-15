Wendy A. Garofalo, 53, of Latrobe, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born Nov. 30, 1965, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of Marguerite E. "Midge" (Roof) Garofalo, of Bradenville. Wendy had been a longtime volunteer for Latrobe Area Hospital. Along with her fiance, Ted, she enjoyed attending Pirates and Penguins games, and spending time at Mammoth Park. Each year, they attended "Pez" conventions and enjoyed collecting the "Pez" candy dispensers. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Mary Roof, and a cousin, William F. Roof. Along with her mother, Wendy is survived by her fiance, Ted Pence, of Latrobe; an uncle and aunt, William and Sandra Roof, of Latrobe; cousins, Bethann Larkin, Sue and Dave Doherty and several other cousins; a special family friend, Fran Plessinger; and she is also survived by her loving dog, Thor.

There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Spina Bifida Association of Western Pennsylvania, 3000 Stonewood Drive, Suite 100, Wexford, PA 15090. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 15 to May 16, 2019