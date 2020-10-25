1/
Wendy A. Gressman
1948 - 2020
Wendy A. Gressman, 71, of Greensburg, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Forbes Regional Hospital. She was born Dec. 10, 1948, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Delmar and Zara (Yarlett) Gressman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her oldest sister, Linda A. Hensel; and a nephew, Mark Hensel, of Ohio. Wendy graduated from Mt. Pleasant Area Senior High School and attended college in Minnesota and Washington, D.C., studying biology and political science. She spent her career as an administrative assistant and later as a project manager and legislative assistant, working for non-profit lobbying organizations in Washington, D.C. She was a member of Reunion Presbyterian Church in Mt. Pleasant. She is survived by her sisters, Marilyn Newcomer, of Greensburg, and Karen Stapchuck, of Cheswick; her brother-in-law, Martin Stapchuck; a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and many friends of long standing throughout her life. In lieu of a funeral, her body will be cremated. A virtual memorial service is planned for the near future. KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with the arrangements. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at Forbes Regional Hospital for their extraordinarily loving and compassionate care of Wendy in her last days. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
