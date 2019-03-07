Wendy Jo Runestad, of Greensburg, formerly of Mitchell, S.D., passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at her residence. Wendy was born Jan. 10, 1965, in Mitchell, S.D., to Myron and Donna (Davis) Runestad. She attended Mitchell Public Schools and graduated from Mitchell Senior High in 1983. Following high school, Wendy attended Dakota Wesleyan University, also in Mitchell, where she earned a bachelor of arts degree in 1989, and was a member of Pi Gamma Mu, the Social Science Honor Society and earned other academic achievement awards still proudly displayed. Her years at Wesleyan were cherished memories throughout the remainder of her life. Wendy's greatest loves were her nieces and nephews, Nola, Blake, Lauren, Christopher and Ricky. They were her joy, as was her cat, Oreo. She loved "checking in" each day with her extended family, both near and far. Our days will sadly be quieter without her, and to all who answered her calls, thank you. Wendy was preceded in death by her parents, Myron and Donna Runestad; her nephew, Blake Runestad; and her grandparents. She will be missed by her brother, Wade (Lois) Runestad, of Camarillo, Calif.; her sister, Tricia (Mark) Gaia, of Greensburg; nieces and nephews, Nola (Robert) Drescher, Lauren Goodwin, Chris and Ricky Gaia; and great-niece and -nephews, Fletcher, Wesley, Rowan, Hylan and Franklin. She also leaves behind very special family members, Joni and JoAnn Davis, of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and many others. The family would like to extend sincere gratitude to Quality Living Home Care for the wonderful care and services provided to Wendy over the last few months, particularly caregivers Glenda, Courtney and Katie. Thank you.

The family will hold a joint celebration of life service in South Dakota for Wendy and her mother, Donna at a date to be announced. Wendy will be inurned at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, rural Storla, S.D. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette is assisting the family with all arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Wendy's name to the Epilepsy Foundation, 1501 Reedsdale St., Pittsburgh, PA 15233, or Action for Animals, 386 PA-217, Latrobe, PA 15650.