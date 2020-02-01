|
Wendy S. (Roth) Jones, 46, of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Sept. 15, 1973, in Erie, Pa., a daughter of John William Roth and Florence Watson. She graduated from Harbor Creek High School in 1991 and from IUP in 1995 with a degree in elementary education. She then spent 24 years teaching, most of those years in second grade in the Greater Latrobe Area School District. She was a loving wife, mom, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Roth; and two sisters, Debbie and Karen. She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Merle Jones; two sons, Samuel and Chad; her father, William Roth; three brothers, John (Millie) Roth, Steve (Marcia) Roth, and Brian (Gail) Roth, all of Erie, Pa.; a sister, Patti (David) Smith, of Glen Rock, Pa.; and many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many cherished friends, especially Mary Maxwell and Wendy Angus, who were constant sources of support, strength and love. Family and friends will be received from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. A funeral service will be held at noon Monday at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, with Pastor Jeffery Shock officiating. Interment will follow in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.