Werner Martin Diekmann, 96, most recently of Glendale, Ariz., died peacefully in his sleep Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. He was born Aug. 27, 1924, on the family farm in Rural White City, Kan., and was a son of the late Martin and Lydia (Schmidt) Diekmann. He was predeceased by his sisters, Ella (Carl Easter), Thekla (Dean Gibson), Hilda (Milt Beckel), Louise (Harold Shugar) and Helen (Paul Timm); and brothers Alvin, Edwin and Elmer (Gladys). He is survived by his sister-in-law, Bernice Diekmann, of Wichita, Kan. As a youngster, Werner discovered his voice and a love of music when his father brought home a player piano. He later sang in an award-winning quartet in Woodbine High School and was offered a music scholarship for college. He served in World War II as a gunner in the Naval Armed Guard aboard merchant ships. He was off shore at Normandy on D-Day. His good friend and shipmate, Oran Allen, introduced him to the woman he later married, the love of his life and future mother of his children, Rose Marie Bompiani, of Youngwood. They were married in a double wedding with Rose's twin, Melva Regina and Harry Crossland. Werner's gift of singing led him to a job as a salesman for Robertshaw Controls Co. when his accompanist recognized that "If he can sing, he can sell" and hired him. He worked for Robertshaw for more than 41 years and later helped put together a group of fellow retirees who bought the Robertshaw Acres Golf Course. He covered many territories across the United States during his career, always finding a choir to sing with along the way. He was raised in the Lutheran Church and carried his faith in God with him always. He is survived by eldest daughter, Louise M. Gerber (William F.), of Calabash, N.C., son, Gary W.M. Diekmann (Anna Marie), of Phoenix, Ariz., and youngest daughter, Nancy A. Zingg (Allen M.), of Hamilton, N.J.; his grandchildren, Kathleen M. (Michael) Miller, Timothy D. (Katie) Gerber and Alex M. Diekmann; great-grandchildren, Liam Francis, Kenzie-Jane Louise, Charles Xavier and Lexi Grace; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. He will always be loved and remembered for his kindness, his faith, his smile, his songs and his Donald Duck imitation. A memorial will be planned for spring 2021 in Pennsylvania, where he will be interred with his wife Rose.



