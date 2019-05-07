Wesley Pilote Cunningham, 71, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 4, 2019, with his family by his side at Westmoreland Hospital, following a lengthy illness. He was born Dec. 25, 1947, to the late John Cunningham and Juanita Cunningham-Jordan. Wesley was a graduate of Greensburg Salem High School and a member of the Antioch Baptist Church. He enlisted in the Marine Corps and served four years in Vietnam. He was an avid welder and retired from the Elliott Co. in Jeannette. He was married to the love of his life, Ellen A. Everett, and in this union was born their daughter. He was a great family man and spent time traveling and enjoying life. His smile was contagious, his personality was endearing and his love for his family was enduring. In addition to his loving wife, he leaves to cherish his memory one daughter, Chanei Cunningham; three sons, Eric, Shawn and Lavar Cunningham; one brother, Keith Cunningham; one grandson, Lewis "LJ" Wyakoo Jr.; cousins, Frances Davis, Ricky Cohen Jr. and Wanda Calhoun; a special friend, Robin Wilson; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, West was preceded in death by a stepfather, Robert Jordan; and two brothers, Larry Carr and Gregory Cunningham.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at the First Antioch Baptist Church, Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, with the Rev. Barbara Felton giving eulogy. Interment with military honors will be at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. Arrangements are entrusted to the WILLIAM R. TAYLOR FUNERAL HOME, 645 McMahon Ave., Monessen, PA 15062, Trudy L. Taylor, director in charge, 724-684-4877.