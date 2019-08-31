|
Weslie G. Wiser, 90, of Penn, formerly of Trafford, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in UPMC East, Monroeville. Wes was born Dec. 27, 1928, in Trafford, the son of the late Gordon H. and Linnie (Lucore) Wiser. Wes was a 1947 graduate of Trafford High School and was retired from the U.S. Post Office Trafford Branch as a postal clerk. He was a member of Penn-Zion Lutheran Church in Penn and was a retired member of the Trafford Fire Company No. 1, obtaining the rank of chief as he served Trafford. He was a member of several fire department organizations: Westmoreland County Fireman's Association, Westmoreland County Fire Chief's Association, the Mohawks, Western PA Fireman's Association, Pennsylvania Fireman's Association and the Allegheny County Fireman's Association. In addition to his parents, Wes was preceded in death by his son, Darrel W. Wiser; his grandson, Ben Cromer; his twin brother, Leslie G. Wiser; and two sisters, Pauline Trail and Margaret Brighenti. Wes is survived by his loving wife, who he adored, of 70 years, Marilyn (Brown) Wiser; his children, Judith Cromer (Larry McKinney), Weslie David Wiser (Belinda), and Dennis Wiser (Maryann); his 15 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday (Labor Day) in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 7th St. (State Route 130) Trafford, 412-372-3111. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, with Pastor Roger Steiner officiating. Interment will follow in Penn-Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon. Trafford Fire Company No. 1 will hold a memorial fireman's service at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , 444 Liberty Ave., No. 133, Pittsburgh PA 15222 or . www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019