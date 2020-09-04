Wilbert Clair Shepherd, 95, of Bell Township, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at AHN-Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. Born Aug. 18, 1925, in Kiski Township, he was a son of the late Boyd A. and Myra (Rearick) Shepherd. Wilbert was a 1943 graduate of Vandergrift High School, and proudly served our country with the Navy during World War II for three years. He attended Penn State and Purdue University, receiving an associate's degree in engineering, and went on to receive an associate degree in electrical engineering from I.C.S. Wilbert worked for West Penn Power Company in the engineering department for 38 years, retiring in 1988. He served as scout master in Vandergrift and Salina for several years, and later as the Bell Township supervisor and township secretary. Wilbert was a member of the Avonmore Moose Lodge No. 37, Saltsburg American Legion No. 57 and the Apollo Masonic Lodge No. 437.Wilbert was a former member of Apollo United Church of Christ, and most recently attended First Presbyterian Church in Avonmore. He enjoyed crafts, woodworking and antique tin punching. In addition to his parents, Wilbert was preceded in death by his wife, Avril E. (Fennel) Shepherd, who passed away March 29, 2016; brothers, Harold A., L. Ray, and Boyd Shepherd Jr., as well as a twin brother and sister at birth. He is survived by his daughters, Sherry Sue (Simon) Lantz, of Bell Township, and Shelley Sue Shepherd, of Bell Township; grandsons, Sean (Bonnie) Lantz, of Bell Township, and Shane (Crystal) Lantz, of Bell Township; great-granddaughters, Delaney Lantz and Piper Lantz; great-grandson, Jesse Lantz; brother, William Paul Shepherd, of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Please respect the current state mandates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, which requires no more than 25 people in the funeral home at a time, and the wearing of masks and social distancing. Additional visitation will be held in the funeral home Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the celebration of life tribute service at 11 a.m. outside of the funeral home. Please join the family as they honor Wilbert's life. Following the services, military honors will be according by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard. Private interment will be in West View Cemetery, Avonmore, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice
in Wilbert's memory. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com
.