Wilbert D. ?Bix? Books Jr. passed away peacefully, with family and friends by his side, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at New York Presbyterian, Lower Manhattan Hospital. Born Jan. 25, 1949, in Natrona Heights, to Wilbert D. Books Sr. and Marjorie L. Books, he was a 1967 graduate of Har-Brack High School in Natrona Heights. A football player in school, Bix joined the Marine Corps in 1967, served in the Vietnam War, and later became an anti-war advocate. He worked a variety of union jobs, which included coal mine construction, work on river barges, and eventually his dream job, as an ironworker with the Ironworkers Local 40 in New York City. A colorful character, he lit up every room he entered. Bix loved the pigeons of New York, was an avid Steelers fan, a crossword puzzle enthusiast, a natural born leader, loyal friend, dear brother, and uncle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Marge Books, originally from Tarentum and Natrona Heights; and his dear wife, Linda Owens Books, who after a lingering illness, passed away in 2013, with Bix by her side. Bix is survived by his sister, Barbara "Bobbi" Porter, originally from Natrona Heights; brother-in-law, George Porter, originally from Tarentum; nephews, Scott and Brian Porter; and stepson, Sim Owens. Unfortunately, the private celebration of life planned with his Reade Street and Patriot friends in New York City has been delayed until later in the year. Always a good listener, dear brother, and friend--Bix will be missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store