John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Resources
Wilbur F. Henigin
1941 - 2020
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilbur F. Henigin


1941 - 2020
Wilbur F. Henigin Obituary
Wilbur F. "Wib" Henigin, 79, of York, Pa., formerly of Latrobe, passed away peacefully at the Gardens at Gettysburg Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Born Jan. 17, 1941, in Cokeville, he was the son of the late Anthony Henigin and Emma Catherine (Kerr) Henigin Lowe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dale Henigin; and a brother-in-law, Fred Reeping. Wib is survived by his loving wife, Kathy; his children, Rick Henigin, Kimberly Crocker and her husband, Robert, and Brian Henigin; his stepdaughters, Rhonda Garman and her husband, Timothy, and Shelly Lappi; his brother, Allan Henigin and his wife, Nancy; his sisters, Janice Reeping and Valerie Musselman and her husband, Tom; a sister-in-law, Gloria Henigin; he is also survived by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, niece and nephews. Prior to his retirement, Wib was employed as a mechanic at Beckwith Machinery for 42 years. A veteran of the Vietnam Era, he served with the Marine Corps. He was a member of the KVS club in Latrobe, was a longtime loyal Steelers fan, and was known for his wit and great sense of humor.
Family and friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Military services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home by the Latrobe Derry Veterans Honor Guard. A funeral liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Eric J. Dinga officiating. Interment will follow at SS. Simon and Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
