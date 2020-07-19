Wilbur R. Winfield, 86, of Jeannette, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Hempfield Manor, Greensburg. He was born April 8, 1934, in Jeannette, a son of the late Thomas and Carrie Tickle Winfield. Prior to his retirement, Wilbur was employed as an electrician for the Elliott Co. of Jeannette and the L and S Machine Co. LLC., of Latrobe. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette, and the Jeannette Community Band as a trumpet player. In addition to his parents, Wilbur was predeceased by an infant brother, Kenneth Winfield; and sisters, Edith Detar, Olive Lutz, Vera Brown, Mildred Brown, Carol Kasparek and Gwendolyn Kasparek. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Joanne Spore Winfield; his children, Jeffrey Winfield and wife, LaRue, David Winfield and wife, Diana, Nancy Belville and husband, Mike, all of Jeannette, Mark Winfield and wife, Della, of Chesapeake, Va., Karen Piazza and husband, Pete, of Greensburg, Richard Winfield and wife, Mary Beth, of Johnstown, and Ron Winfield and wife, Stacey, of Jeannette; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Thomas Winfield and wife, Ruth, of Harrison City, and Howard Winfield and wife, Jean, of Jeannette; and numerous nieces and nephews. Wilbur's family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the nurses and staff at the Hempfield Manor for all of the kind and compassionate care that Wilbur received during his time there. Due to the current health pandemic, there will be no public visitation. A private funeral Mass was celebrated in Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette. Interment followed in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Hempfield Township. Memorial donations may be made to the Jeannette Community Band, P.O. Box 597, Jeannette, PA 15644.



