Home

POWERED BY

Services
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
For more information about
Wilda Butcher
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilda Butcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilda A. Butcher


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilda A. Butcher Obituary
Wilda A. Butcher, 98, of Jeannette, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, in the Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. She was born Oct. 17, 1921, in Canton, Ohio, and was a daughter of the late John and Grace Wolfe Smith. Wilda was a former member of Grace United Church in Jeannette. Prior to her retirement, Wilda worked at the former Jeannette Glass Co. during World War II, was employed by the former Ratner's Department Store in Jeannette, and retired from the former Fashion Spear Store in the former Greengate Mall. In addition to her parents, Wilda was predeceased by her first husband, Howard Love; her second husband, Louis A. Butcher; a brother, Gerald Smith; and sisters, Bernice Patton, Ruth Kemerer, Virginia Thurling, Doris Kemerer and Jeanne Evans. She is survived by her children, Shelly Lewis and husband Bob, of Oakdale, Marcy Diskin, of Mt. Lebanon, and James Love, of Jeannette; grandchildren, Erin Wagner and husband Robert, and Kaylee Lewis; a great-granddaughter, Scarlett Wagner; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the current health concerns and recommendations, Wilda's funeral services and interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Export, were private. JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, was entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -