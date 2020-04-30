|
|
Wilda A. Butcher, 98, of Jeannette, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, in the Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. She was born Oct. 17, 1921, in Canton, Ohio, and was a daughter of the late John and Grace Wolfe Smith. Wilda was a former member of Grace United Church in Jeannette. Prior to her retirement, Wilda worked at the former Jeannette Glass Co. during World War II, was employed by the former Ratner's Department Store in Jeannette, and retired from the former Fashion Spear Store in the former Greengate Mall. In addition to her parents, Wilda was predeceased by her first husband, Howard Love; her second husband, Louis A. Butcher; a brother, Gerald Smith; and sisters, Bernice Patton, Ruth Kemerer, Virginia Thurling, Doris Kemerer and Jeanne Evans. She is survived by her children, Shelly Lewis and husband Bob, of Oakdale, Marcy Diskin, of Mt. Lebanon, and James Love, of Jeannette; grandchildren, Erin Wagner and husband Robert, and Kaylee Lewis; a great-granddaughter, Scarlett Wagner; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the current health concerns and recommendations, Wilda's funeral services and interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Export, were private. JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, was entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.