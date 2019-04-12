Wilda N. "Willie" Bair, 79, of Jeannette, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born Oct. 29, 1939, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Ralph J. and Wilda (Buckley) Volk. She was a member of the Jeannette Assembly of God Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Rachel Thompson; a sister, Ruth Casale; a brother, Don Volk; and her first husband, Edward Thompson. She is survived by her husband, Donald Bair; her children, Gary Bair, of Iowa, Charlie Bair, of Greensburg, and Teresa Bair, of Iowa; her beloved grandchildren who meant the world to her, TJ (Janelle) Ranous, Tiffany (Zack) Hornak, Cassie Johnson, Carissa Gunderson and Jacob Bair; great-grandchildren, Brantley Gunderson and Levi and Ethan Hornak; siblings, Gladys Kurlej, of Murrysville, Phyllis Roscher, of Irwin, James Volk and his wife, Barbara, of Jeannette, Dorothy Passaro, of Irwin, and Larry Volk, of Jeannette; her sister-in-law, Frannie Volk, of Jeannette; her son-in-law, Thomas Ranous, of Bentleyville; numerous nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Jean Dennison.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC. 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Additional visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Jeannette Assembly of God Church. Interment will follow in Brush Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Jeannette Assembly of God Church for the Rachel Thompson Scholarship Fund. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary