Wilda Regina Kozak Hoffer, 73, of Acme, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh. She was born May 9, 1946, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Matthew and Gladys Wiltrout Kozak. Wilda was a graduate of Connellsville High School with the class of 1964. She worked at various jobs at Frick Hospital for many years. She was a member of Mt. Zion Community Church in Acme. Wilda liked to sing and especially loved southern gospel music. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister and especially loved being with her grandchildren who were they light of her life. Wilda will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving children, Cynthia Andrus and husband Randal Sipe, of Acme, Regina Anderson and husband Gregory, of Normalville, and Ronald D. Hoffer Jr. and wife April, of Acme; her beloved grandchildren, Haley Day and husband Jacob, Hannah Anderson and fiance Ethan Crider, Ronald D. Hoffer III, Kelsie Morgan Hoffer and boyfriend Cody Hickman, and Adriana Andrus; her brothers, Marshall Wayne Kozak and wife Bonnie, of White, and Waide Kozak and wife Alberta, of Mt. Pleasant; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Wilda was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Ronald D. Hoffer Sr., who died Jan. 25, 2016; her sister, Wilma Kasiewicz; and her brother, Wilbert Kozak.

Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at CLYDE BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft (724-455-2310), where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday with Pastor Ed Mikkelsen officiating. A committal service and interment will follow in Keslar Cemetery, Saltlick Township.

