John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
Wilfred Patton
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:30 PM
Wilfred D. Patton


1926 - 2020
Wilfred D. Patton Obituary
Wilfred D. "Corney" Patton, 93, of Jeannette, went to be with his Lord Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at his residence, with his wife by his side. He was born Aug. 31, 1926, in Jeannette, a son of the late Wilbert and Georgia Settira Cargo Patton. Prior to his retirement, Corney was employed by the former Jeannette Glass Co. He was a veteran of World War II, having served with the Army. He was a member of Word of Life Ministries in Greensburg, the Penn Township Senior Citizens, and a former member of the American Legion Post No. 344 of Jeannette. Corney also was an avid golfer and a member of the Jeannette Glass Golf League. In addition to his parents, Corney was predeceased by sisters, Velma Pertzog, Jane Wade and Audrey Patton. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Elenora DeVincentis Patton; a sister, Donna Lee Flynt; and a niece, Linda Nethery and husband, Brent, all of Martin, Tenn.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral service will take place at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Tom Walters officiating. Entombment with military honors accorded by the Jeannette Combined Veterans will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park Mausoleum, Delmont.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
