Willard H. Smith, 89, of Export, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. He was the son of Louis and Anna Smith and besides his parents was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Mae (Kemerer) Smith, in 2016, and his siblings, Louise, Helen and Louis. He is survived by his loving son, Bob and Betty Jean Smith, of New Derry, where he made his home these last four years, and his son, Wayne and Natalie Smith, of Level Green. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Richard L. Weimer Jr., of New Derry, and Todd and Chrissy Weimer, of Latrobe, and Jake (fiancee Amber) Smith, of Manor, and Josh Smith and Joel Smith, of Level Green. Also surviving is his sister, Betty Toth, of North Huntingdon, and his three great-granddaughters, Marissa, Tehlor and Brynlee Weimer; also several nieces and nephews. Willard was a member of Emanual Reformed United Church of Christ of Export. He retired in 1990 after proudly working for Fisher Body-General Motors for 37 years, where he was a member of the United Auto Workers Union Local 544. WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., Export, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no viewing and interment will be handled privately in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, with Pastor Joseph Hedden officiating. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com
.