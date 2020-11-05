1/
Willard H. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willard H. Smith, 89, of Export, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. He was the son of Louis and Anna Smith and besides his parents was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Mae (Kemerer) Smith, in 2016, and his siblings, Louise, Helen and Louis. He is survived by his loving son, Bob and Betty Jean Smith, of New Derry, where he made his home these last four years, and his son, Wayne and Natalie Smith, of Level Green. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Richard L. Weimer Jr., of New Derry, and Todd and Chrissy Weimer, of Latrobe, and Jake (fiancee Amber) Smith, of Manor, and Josh Smith and Joel Smith, of Level Green. Also surviving is his sister, Betty Toth, of North Huntingdon, and his three great-granddaughters, Marissa, Tehlor and Brynlee Weimer; also several nieces and nephews. Willard was a member of Emanual Reformed United Church of Christ of Export. He retired in 1990 after proudly working for Fisher Body-General Motors for 37 years, where he was a member of the United Auto Workers Union Local 544. WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., Export, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no viewing and interment will be handled privately in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, with Pastor Joseph Hedden officiating. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
5701 Lincoln Avenue
Export, PA 15632
(724) 327-1400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved