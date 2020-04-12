Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marshall Marra Funeral Home
216 Chess St
Monongahela, PA 15063
(724) 258-6767
Resources
More Obituaries for William Bartolotta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. Bartolotta


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William A. Bartolotta Obituary
William A. "Bill" Bartolotta, 87, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Greensburg, died peacefully Monday, April 6, 2020, at St. Clair Hospital in Pittsburgh after a brief illness. He was born Jan. 1, 1933, in Monongahela, son of Frederick and Victoria (Curcio) Bartolotta. Bill graduated from Monongahela High School and served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He graduated from Washington & Jefferson College and then began working for IBM in Pittsburgh. He then worked for the former Charley Brothers Co. in Greensburg until becoming the owner of several Shop N' Save supermarkets until his retirement in 1997. A member of Our Lady of Grace Parish in Scott Township, he is survived by a sister, Frances Bartolotta; his loving daughters, Victoria Marucci and Joyce and husband Thomas Raught; and grandchildren, Lauren and Anna Marucci and Chloe, Dominique and Brennan Raught. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Frank, John and Albert Bartolotta; two sisters, Mildred Rocca and Norma Cataneo; as well as his beloved wife of 53 years, Theresa R. (Weiss) Bartolotta, who died Nov.? 14, 2014. Bill lived a full and wonderful life. He was a wise, generous individual and a true gentleman who was deeply loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A private ceremony for immediate family was held Thursday, April 9, followed by interment in Monongahela Cemetery. MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767, was in charge of the arrangements. Memorial contributions to the family are encouraged online during this time at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -