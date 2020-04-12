|
William A. "Bill" Bartolotta, 87, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Greensburg, died peacefully Monday, April 6, 2020, at St. Clair Hospital in Pittsburgh after a brief illness. He was born Jan. 1, 1933, in Monongahela, son of Frederick and Victoria (Curcio) Bartolotta. Bill graduated from Monongahela High School and served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He graduated from Washington & Jefferson College and then began working for IBM in Pittsburgh. He then worked for the former Charley Brothers Co. in Greensburg until becoming the owner of several Shop N' Save supermarkets until his retirement in 1997. A member of Our Lady of Grace Parish in Scott Township, he is survived by a sister, Frances Bartolotta; his loving daughters, Victoria Marucci and Joyce and husband Thomas Raught; and grandchildren, Lauren and Anna Marucci and Chloe, Dominique and Brennan Raught. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Frank, John and Albert Bartolotta; two sisters, Mildred Rocca and Norma Cataneo; as well as his beloved wife of 53 years, Theresa R. (Weiss) Bartolotta, who died Nov.? 14, 2014. Bill lived a full and wonderful life. He was a wise, generous individual and a true gentleman who was deeply loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A private ceremony for immediate family was held Thursday, April 9, followed by interment in Monongahela Cemetery. MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767, was in charge of the arrangements. Memorial contributions to the family are encouraged online during this time at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.