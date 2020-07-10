1/
William A. Griffiths
1946 - 2020
William A. Griffiths, 74, of Larimer, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Forbes Hospital, Monroeville. He was born April 12, 1946, in Jeannette, and he was the son of the late George and Anna Grace (Trout) Griffiths. He was also predeceased by his sister, Mary Brush; and brothers, Edward, George and Charles Griffiths. William was a member of the Larimer Volunteer Fire Department. Surviving is his wife of 49 years, Mary (Crupie) Griffiths; children, Mary Theresa Shaw and her husband, George, of North Huntingdon, Katie Burkett and her husband, Kurtis, of North Huntingdon, and William Griffiths and his wife, Crista, of Greensburg; grandchildren, Emily and Hannah Shaw, Nicholas, Noelle, Hunter, Amelia and Gianna Griffiths and Alex and Grace Burkett; brother and sisters, Ronald Griffiths and his wife, Cindy, Carroll Creech and her husband, Richard and Margaret Mollick; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave,, Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel. For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
12
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
13
Funeral service
11:30 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
