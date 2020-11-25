William A. King, 90, of West Newton, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Hempfield Manor, due to covid-19. He was born April 12, 1930, in Slickville, son of the late John and Pearl (Wallace) King. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Eileen M. King (2017); his son, Ronnie King; six brothers, John, George, Emerson, Charles, Raymond and Ronald: and a sister, Catherine Smarra. Prior to his retirement, he had worked for US Steel, Clairton Works for many years. Bill was a member of Herminie United Methodist Church. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He also loved to travel to Myrtle Beach with his family and enjoyed hunting and going to camp with his sons. Bill is survived by his six sons, William (Jane) King, of Clairton, Jerry King, of Herminie, David (Jennene) King, of Sutersville, Randy King, of Herminie, Brian King, of Smithton, and Scott King, of Erie; three daughters, Deborah Malt, of West Newton, Rita King, of West Newton, and Laurie (Francis) Puklavec, of Herminie; 17 special grandchildren and 19 special great-grandchildren; four sisters-in law, Ruth (Nan) Bodnar, Rhonda (Roger) Anthony and Roxie Spoonhoward, all of Herminie, and Helena King, of Jeannette; numerous nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews. Bill is also survived by Sue Pace, of Herminie, who was like an adopted daughter to him. He will be dearly missed by his family and many friends. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Hempfield Manor and Three Rivers Hospice for all the love and continued care given to their dad. Per Bill's wishes, private services and interment are for immediate family only. JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Herminie United Methodist Church, 3365 Pike St., Herminie, PA 15637, in memory of Bill. Please be prepared to adhere to all the current CDC guidelines, including face masks and social distancing in funeral home. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com
