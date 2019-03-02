William A. Kuhar Sr., 89, of Trauger, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born Nov. 30, 1929, in Unity Township, a son of the late Gregor and Victoria (Turk) Kuhar. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War and prior to retirement, worked at Super Valu, New Stanton. Bill was a member of St. Florian Catholic Church, United, member of the former Pleasant Unity VFW Post No. 8643 and Jednota branch No. 181, lifetime member of Hecla Sportsmens Club and loved to do latchhook rugs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Edward, George and Louis Kuhar. He is survived by his wife, Pauline J. (Fetsic) Kuhar; four sons, William A. Jr. and wife, Pamela, of Level Green, Timothy A., at home, David A. and wife, Kathleen, of Latrobe and Gregory A. Kuhar, at home; his daughter, Paula Scekeres and husband, Louis, of Whitney; five grandchildren, David and his wife, Mandeline, Matthew and Hannah Kuhar, and Katie and Sarah Scekeres; a great-granddaughter, Maia Kuhar; two sisters, Helen "Mollie" Marazza, of Bovard, and Loretta "Babe" Demurat, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. Prayers will begin at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 1 p.m. in St. Florian Catholic Church, United, with the Rev. John A. Sedlak as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Florian Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township. A vigil service will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Florian Church, P.O. Box 187, United, PA 15689.