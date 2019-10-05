|
|
William A. "Bill" Leonard Jr., 59, of Scottdale, passed away at 11 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. Bill was born Aug. 30, 1960, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late William A. and Barbara (Simmons) Leonard. Bill was a devoted brother, uncle, nephew and cousin. He formerly was employed in a newspaper company maintenance department and enjoyed watching TV, reading Stephen King novels, and years ago played tennis. Bill will be sadly missed by his loving family: his brother, Michael Leonard and his wife, Karen, of Westmoreland City; his nephews and niece, Tyler Mull (Kate), Vaughn Thompson and Alexis Thompson; his feline friend, Bella; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, especially Frank Henkel, of North Huntingdon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Cedric Leonard; and his sister, Suzanne Thompson.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com). At Bill's request, there will be no viewing, visitation or service.
The family expresses their appreciation to caregiver, Kim Able, of Scottdale, for her loving care. Love Lasts Forever!
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 5, 2019