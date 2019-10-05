Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
105 SPRING ST
Scottdale, PA 15683
888-894-5300
Resources
More Obituaries for William Leonard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. Leonard Jr.


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William A. Leonard Jr. Obituary
William A. "Bill" Leonard Jr., 59, of Scottdale, passed away at 11 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. Bill was born Aug. 30, 1960, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late William A. and Barbara (Simmons) Leonard. Bill was a devoted brother, uncle, nephew and cousin. He formerly was employed in a newspaper company maintenance department and enjoyed watching TV, reading Stephen King novels, and years ago played tennis. Bill will be sadly missed by his loving family: his brother, Michael Leonard and his wife, Karen, of Westmoreland City; his nephews and niece, Tyler Mull (Kate), Vaughn Thompson and Alexis Thompson; his feline friend, Bella; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, especially Frank Henkel, of North Huntingdon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Cedric Leonard; and his sister, Suzanne Thompson.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com). At Bill's request, there will be no viewing, visitation or service.
The family expresses their appreciation to caregiver, Kim Able, of Scottdale, for her loving care. Love Lasts Forever!
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now