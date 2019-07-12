Home

William A. Williams


1945 - 03
William A. Williams Obituary
William A. "Bill" Williams, 74, of New Florence, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 10, 2019, surrounded by his family at Memorial Medical Center. He was born March 11, 1945, in Johnstown, the son of late David A. and Jane H. (Stewart) Williams. He was also preceded in death by a brother, David W. Williams. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Darlene (McDermott) Williams; children, A.J. Liberoni and husband, John, of Latrobe, and Jack Williams and wife, Laree, of New Florence; grandchildren, Breana Liberoni, Cody Williams and Hailey Williams; sisters, Nancy Clark and husband, Bill, of Ligonier, and Judith Lear, of Ligonier; and brother, Thomas Williams and wife, Mary Ellen, of New Florence. Bill was a devoted and loving husband, supportive and loving father, and proud and loving grandfather. He was an avid hunter, former midget football coach and supporter of Laurel Valley Athletics, a member of Ligonier Lodge No. 331 F and AM, where he was past master, and a Navy veteran. He was retired from Conemaugh Generating Station after 28 years of service, and a former employee of Champion Lakes Golf Course. You would often find Bill and Dar at their favorite spot, Ruthie's Dinner in Ligonier, and proudly at all their grandchildren's academic and sporting events.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at KENNETH A. STUART FUNERAL HOME, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence, where a service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, with Pastor Sharon Hamley officiating. A Masonic service will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Military rites will be held by a local veteran's organization. Interment will be in Fairfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , . Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 12, 2019
