Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for William Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Anderson


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Anderson Obituary
William Anderson, 78, of Greensburg, died Friday, April 17, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of Cindy Palmer Anderson; father of Amy Anderson; and son of the late Elmer and Inez (McNerney) Anderson. He was assistant chief emeritus, Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department, and a life member in good standing of Hose Company No. 1, Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department. Honoring William's request, all arrangements are private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 510 Pellis Rd., Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -