|
|
William Anderson, 78, of Greensburg, died Friday, April 17, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of Cindy Palmer Anderson; father of Amy Anderson; and son of the late Elmer and Inez (McNerney) Anderson. He was assistant chief emeritus, Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department, and a life member in good standing of Hose Company No. 1, Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department. Honoring William's request, all arrangements are private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 510 Pellis Rd., Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com.