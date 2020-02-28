|
|
William Bernard Heubel, 91, of Greensburg, passed away suddenly Feb. 16, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Bill was born March 7, 1928, in Sharon and was a son of the late Herman and Margaret (Becker) Heubel. He is survived by his siblings, Herm and Margaret; his sisters-in-law, Leone and Judy; 23 nieces and nephews; an abundance of great-nieces and ?nephews; as well as numerous first cousins. He was preceded in death by siblings, John, Kathryn, Tom and Bernard. Bill was a graduate of Sharon High School, Purdue University (engineering law) and Indiana University (law). He was an Army veteran and was retired from Westinghouse. Everything in "Bill's World" was always "the best." He was a world traveler, an avid golfer and longtime member of the Hannastown Golf Club, an accomplished pianist, and a lover of music and of all the arts. He was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral choir, St. Vincent de Paul Society, the USO, and was an ambassador for St. Vincent's Seminary. Bill's generosity extended not only to his beloved family, but also to many Catholic charitable foundations, including Unbound. "Death and love are the two wings that bear the good man to heaven." Bill was a good man who both loved deeply and was most deeply loved. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. March 9, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg. Inurnment will follow immediately at St. Vincent's Cemetery, Latrobe. Memorial contributions may be made to the Catholic Foundation, c/o Herman and Margaret Heubel Memorial Fund, Diocese of Greensburg, 723 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601; or to St. Vincent Seminary, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.