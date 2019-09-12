|
|
William Bruce Plassio Sr., 69, of Irwin, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Mexico, while on a family vacation. He was born March 30, 1950, in Greensburg, a son of the late John and Ulaine (Fair) Plassio. Bruce was proud of his Italian-Irish heritage. One of his best qualities was his enormous heart and love for his family and grandchildren. A member of the Italian Miners Society and the Citizens Club of Jeannette, he enjoyed antique cars and riding his Harley. He will be greatly missed by his many friends. Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Peggy Sue (Pyles) Plassio; children, Shelly Walak and husband, Les, Jamie Plassio and Matthew and Bruce Plassio Jr. and wife, Tiffany; grandchildren, Brooke, Braden, Dylan and Jesse Plassio; brothers, Richard and Gerald Plassio; sisters-in-law; and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, John, Ronald, Dennis and Gary Plassio.
Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at The Church, 1683 Mars Hill Road, Sutersville, where a funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. At Bruce's request, a private burial will be held on the family farm. Arrangements were entrusted to the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, West Newton.
Condolences may be left at http://www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019