William Beattie
William "Bill" Beattie, 83, of Apollo, formerly of New Kensington, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Ida Pearl (Adams) Beattie; loving father of Stephanie (Sean) Miller, of Vandergrift, and Brian (Leeann Kozlowski) Beattie, of Apollo. He is survived by his sisters, Barbara (George) Adams, of Lower Burrell, and Jane (the late Frank) Brunetti, of New Kensington; granddaughter, Marissa (Steve) Cox, of Apollo; great-grandchildren, Owen Cox, Emily Cox and Emma Kozlowski; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, the late Howard and Catherine (Dodd) Beattie. He served as a bookkeeper in the Army. Bill loved artwork, drawing, painting and country music. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a member of First Baptist Church, where he enjoyed attending church and Bible study. At the family's request, visitation and funeral service will be held privately. Services are entrusted to the FRANK F. GIGELR FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 3740 Seventh Road, Upper Burrell, PA 15068. www.giglerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 24, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home

November 23, 2020
So sorry to hear of the loss of your dad. Prayer to you and all your family.
Vickie Chemelli
Vickie Chemelli
