William "Bill" Biller, 91, of Mt. Pleasant, passed Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, peacefully at home. Bill was born Feb. 1, 1928, the son of the late Regis Biller, Marie Guzik and stepfather, Frank (Boots) Guzik. Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Gladys May Anderson Biller, his oldest son, William Regis Biller; and two grandsons and a brother. Surviving are his sister, Jean Love, of Tarrs; daughter-in-law, Theresa Biller, of Mt. Pleasant; children, Judy Snellen, of Ekron, Ky., Richard Biller (Cindy), of Connellsville, James Biller (Trina), of Mt. Pleasant, Sharon Robbie (Mark), of Huntsville, Ala., Karen Armel, of Mt. Pleasant, and David Biller (Tammy), of Waynesburg; along with 16 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and multiple great-great-grandchildren. Bill was a retired sheet metal worker for local union 12, a local historian and a highly decorated World War II veteran and POW. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, taxidermy, hunting and football games.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday with Pastor Bill Schaefer officiating. Interment with military honors conducted AMVETS Post 103 Hopwood will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 14, 2019