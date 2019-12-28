|
William C. "Bill" Bair, 90, of Greensburg, (formerly of Scottdale, Bear Rocks and Ligonier) passed away at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Greensburg Care Center, Hempfield Township. Bill was born Aug. 31, 1929, in Scottdale, a son of the late William Frederick Bair (1937) and Madeline Dorothy (Porter) Bair Ostrosky (2001). He was married to Rose Marie (Sopko) Bair, who passed away in June, 1985. Bill was a devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather and brother. He graduated from Scottdale High School, Class of 1948 and worked as a draftsman at Duraloy Blaw-Knox in Scottdale for more than 40 years before retirement. A veteran of the Korean Conflict, he served in the Navy under General Douglas MacArthur. Bill enjoyed playing golf at Mulberry Hill Golf Course and was a member of many golf leagues. He also was organizer and coach of the Scottdale Little League years ago. Bill will be sadly missed by his loving family; his five children, William "Bill" Bair and his wife, Sherry, of Latrobe, Carol Cassler and her husband, David, of Ligonier, Ronald "Ron" Bair and his wife, Missy, of Connellsville, Kathleen "Kathy" Kindevater and her husband, Ed, of Connellsville, and Todd Bair, of Pittsburgh; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; his sister, Elizabeth "Libby" Allison, of Houston, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Patti Stiltenpole (1983); his grandson, Brian Stiltenpole; and his two sisters, Gloria Suttle and Darlene Pence.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, (724-887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com). At the request of the decedent, there will be no viewing, visitation or service. Family and friends are invited to attend at graveside committal service and inurnment at noon, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Mt. Joy Cemetery with Pastor Tom Shirer officiating. Full military honors will be bestowed by the Scottdale-Everson Honor Guard.
Memorials may be made to Greensburg Care Center at 724-836-2480. The family wishes to extend appreciation to the Greensburg Care Center for their loving care. Love Lasts Forever!
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 28, 2019