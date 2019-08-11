Home

William C. Benson Jr.


1921 - 2019
William C. Benson Jr. Obituary
William C. Benson Jr., 98, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in his home. He was born May 6, 1921, in Delmont, a son of the late William C. and Elizabeth (Edenbo) Benson. Prior to retirement, he had devoted 46 years of service to Robertshaw Controls. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg, the Robertshaw retirees and the American Legion Post No. 981, South Greensburg. He was also a member of the 44th Infantry Division and 314th Infantry Regiment Association. He was a life member and past exalted ruler of the BPOE Elks Post No. 511 (now Norwin Elks). William received the Silver Beaver award in scouting in 1964. He was an Army veteran, serving in World War II, where he was a prisoner of war in Germany and received the Purple Heart. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia (Caldwell) Benson; his son, William C. Benson III; and his sister, Elizabeth Holleran. He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Janet Benson, of New Florence; granddaughter, Tamsin; grandson, William IV; granddaughters, Sandy Matt and Michelle Pellis; five great-grandchildren; and special friend, Betty Randall, of Greensburg.
There will be no public visitation. All funeral services and entombment are private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 11, 2019
