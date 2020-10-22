William C. Doernte, 89, of Irwin, died peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Forbes Hospital, Monroeville. He was born Oct. 1, 1931, in Circleville, he was the son of the late Charles and Florence (Noble) Doernte. He was a graduate of Norwin High School in 1949. Bill started working at a young age in his father's Pontiac dealership in Irwin. After the sale of the business, he became the owner/operator of a trucking business, employing several drivers. He also drove himself for more than 40 years. Bill had a passion for working and restoring cars and operated a used car lot. He was known for his energy and developing new ideas for improving anything. If you knew of something that needed fixed, you knew Bill could figure out how to fix it. He enjoyed traveling, loved driving, and was anxious to reach his destination. Bill's memory was fantastic and he was proud to be from Irwin. He knew the history and people of Irwin and was often asked for information. He was a member of United Church of Christ of Irwin, and the Shidle Lodge No. 601 Free and Accepted Masons of Irwin, Gourgas Lodge. Bill was a member of the Scottish Rite, Northern Masonic Jurisdiction, 32nd Degree. His family will remember him for his energy and strong work ethic. In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by a son, William Edward Doernte. Surviving are his wife, Judith (Roup) Doernte, whom he married June 1960, and they enjoyed many years together; children, Dean Doernte, of Ypsilanti, Mich., Karl Lee Doernte, of Bossier City, La., Sandra Weatherton and her husband, Craig, of Greensburg, and Scott Doernte and his wife, Beverly, of Jeannette. His granddaughter, Ali Weatherton, lived close by and he often enjoyed time with her. He is also survived by grandchildren, Kristina, Melissa, Jessica, William, Sam, Anthony, Elliot Doernte, Jennifer King and Karena Burch. Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with Pastor Steven Craft officiating. Entombment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, North Versailles. Masonic services will take place at 6:45 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First United Church of Christ, 400 Main St., Irwin, PA 15642. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
.