|
|
William C. "Abe" Eversole, 85, of Greensburg, Unity Township, passed away Monday, Oct., 21, 2019, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born Jan. 30, 1934, in Johnstown, a son of the late H. William and Martha (Hochstein) Eversole. Bill was a graduate of Latrobe High School and did studies at numerous schools including I.C.S. Engineering, G.I.T. Drafting, Millikin University, University of Virginia, University of Pittsburgh and Syracuse University Graduate School of Marketing. He was a veteran of the Korean War, having served with the Navy. While in the Navy, he attended Naval Submarine School and Radar School. He served on the submarine USS Ray. Prior to retirement, Bill was employed by American Locomotive, Westinghouse Airbrake and Kennametal, where he served as vice president of Erickson Tool. He was a member of Christ United Church of Christ, Latrobe, where he served on the Consistory, the Thomas B. Anderson Latrobe American Legion Post 515 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was also a member and past exalted ruler of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Latrobe Lodge No. 907, past president of Aurora Country Club, past director of American Management Association and a past member of the Solon, Ohio Chamber of Commerce. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a son, William C. Eversole Jr. He is survived by his wife of more than 63 years, Ruth (Ruby) Eversole; three children, Jessie Jones (Bruce), Stephen L. Eversole and Janine Eversole; four grandchildren, Mindy Strahan (Matt), Ryan W. Jones (Christy), Laura Smith (Lee) and Ashley Szabados (Dominic); six great-grandchildren, Landon Smith, Bryleigh Strahan, William Jones, Laken Smith, Emmaleigh Strahan and Lily Jones; his sister, Shirley Canterna; his brother, Arnold Eversole (Paula); and a number of nieces and nephews. Bill's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to staff at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Hospice, especially Melanie, Shelby, Christine, Mindy, Joanne, Ashley and Dr. Walton, and to his special caregiver, Boston, for the compassionate care give to him.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Wayne D. Sautter officiating. Interment with full military honors accorded by the Post 33 Honor Guard will follow in Unity Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation at www.tunnel2towers.org. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019