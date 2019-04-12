William Carl "Bill" Stillwagon, 80, of Greensburg, died peacefully Monday, April 8, 2019, at his home. He was born Oct. 20, 1938, in Greensburg, the only child of the late Carl and Ann Luxner Stillwagon. He was a graduate of St. Vincent Prep School in 1955, St. Vincent College in 1959 and graduated from West Virginia Law School in 1962. Prior to retirement, Bill practiced law for 54 years. He was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensburg. Bill enjoyed golf, working in the yard and fishing. He also enjoyed woodworking and made countless pieces of furniture for his family. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carol Miller Stillwagon; daughters, Jane Mondock (Dave) and Dr. Anne Stillwagon; sons, John Stillwagon (Kim) and Kurt Stillwagon (Shelly); his 11 grandchildren, Michael, Connor, Emily, Tyler Mondock, Kevin Loya, Kathryn Rodino (Rob), Molly, Jack, Leah, Lila, Hank Stillwagon; and one great-grandchild, RJ Rodino.

Family and friends will be received from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, followed by the funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 1011 Mt. Pleasant Road, Greensburg. Entombment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent College, Office of Advancement, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650, or online to the Student First Fund at www.stvincent.edu. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary