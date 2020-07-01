William C. Wingert, 71, of Sheffield, Pa., passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Community Living Center at the VA Hospital in Erie. Bill was born June 6, 1949, in Greensburg, to the late Homer and Minnie Wingert. He graduated from Greensburg-Salem High School in 1967. He served in the Army and fought in Vietnam. He moved to Warren County in 1974 and drove truck for several local companies. He is survived by his companion, Lori Brusso, of Sheffield, a daughter, Jamie (Brad) Hughes, of Manassas, Va.; a grandson, Jacob Hughes, of Manassas; a brother, Terry (Sally) Wingert, of Greensburg; and two sisters, Carole (Jerry) Angell, of Springfield, Va., and Martha Bliss, of Clarendon, Pa. Per Bill's wishes, there will be no visitation or service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store