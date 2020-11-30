William John Crytzer, 78, of South Buffalo Township, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, peacefully, at his home. John was born in Manorville, Pa., on May 10, 1942, a son of the late Ruth (Lemmon) and William Crytzer. He was the widower of Carol L. (Jones) Crytzer, who passed in 2017. After high school, John enlisted in the Navy. When John received his honorable discharge from the Navy, he came home and took a job at Westinghouse Electric Corp. in Creighton. He worked as a machinist at Westinghouse for 34 years and retired in 2013. John enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, scratch-off lottery tickets, riding his quad, hunting, and spending time with his family. John is survived by two sons, Bill (Cory) Crytzer, of Slate Lick, and John (Melanie) Crytzer, of the Clinton section of South Buffalo Township; daughter, Julie (Will) Thompson, of Kittanning; grandchildren, Brooke, Macy and Lexie Crytzer, Devin Crytzer, Darin Crytzer, Katelyn Walker, and Nicholas (Chelsea) Thompson; and great-grandchildren, Blake, Peyton, Jackson and Alexander. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy Sherman, of Florida; and two brothers, Joe (Terri) Crytzer, of Ford City and Rod (Donna) Crytzer, of Kittanning. In addition to his wife and parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Crowe. At the family's request, there will be no public visitation, and John will be buried alongside his wife at Mt. Airy Cemetery in Natrona Heights. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com
