William David Fennell was born Jan. 6, 2020, to proud parents, William and Lindsay (Heider) Fennell, of Greensburg. He was a perfect little boy in every way and his parents could not have dreamed of a more beautiful gift from God. During his short time with his parents and loved ones, Willie showed everyone his amazing strength, courage, and love. He was baptized as a member of St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox church in Johnstown, PA and his incredible faith is an inspiration to all of the lives he touched. William was called home by God shortly after his birth, at peace, in the arms of his loving parents, and surrounded by his family. May his memory be eternal.
Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church, 111 Alberta Ave., in Johnstown, followed by funeral service beginning 11:30 a.m. with the Very Rev. Father Donald E. Shadid. Burial will be held immediately following at Grandview Cemetery in Johnstown. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to FRANK DUCA FUNERAL HOME, Westmont Chapel.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16, 2020