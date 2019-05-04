William D. "Bill" Overly, 86, of Normalville, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born April 14, 1933, in Stahlstown, a son of the late Isaac and Ivy Shawley Overly. Bill was a veteran of the Army, having served during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, he worked as a heavy equipment operator in construction and later as a truck driver. Bill liked to hunt, fish, and hunt for mushrooms. Most of all, Bill enjoyed being with his family. Bill will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving daughters, Patricia Freed and husband, Randy, of Normalville, and Brenda McNiel and husband, Don, of Donegal; his grandchildren, Kayla Fike and husband, Chris, of Champion, and Cody McNiel and Hillary, of Acme; his great-grandchild, Waylon McNiel; his brother, Don Overly and wife, Thelma; and his sister, Dolores Ross. In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his wife, Judith Flack Overly; his longtime companion, Carole Mitchell; his sisters, Dorothy Fisher, Ruth Roadman and Helen Roadman; and his brothers, Domer, Charles, Glenn, Isaac Jr., George and Sam Overly.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the CLYDE BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., at the corner of route 711 and 146 Municipal Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, with the Rev. Tim Beatty officiating. Interment will be in Eutsey Cemetery, White.

